How West Cork memories inspired The Jewel getaway

THE joy of summer holidays in West Cork has inspired two sisters to create a new luxury lodge and spa experience in West Cork.

And the new Jewel Lodge and Spa will feature in the upcoming series of RTÉ’s hospitality makeover show ‘At Your Service’ with Francis and John Brennan next month.

Sisters Aiveen Casey and Keelin Fitzgerald, grew up in Cork City with their two siblings and parents. Their dad was from Bantry and they spent happy summers camping at Eagle Point in Ballylickey, a short hop from Glengarriff.

‘I have such fond memories of West Cork,’ said Aiveen. ‘Having spent many summers there growing up with my parents and siblings, myself and my husband carried on the tradition with our own family. However, after he passed away in 2010, I decided a change was needed and bought a small summer retreat in Glengarriff, which became a haven for myself and our three children.

‘Years later, an unfinished leisure centre in the area went on the market and my youngest daughter suggested I buy it and I thought, why not?’

Aiveen ran the idea of purchasing the leisure centre and transforming it into a wellness lodge and spa by her sister Keelin. Keelin has trained in holistic medicine and wellness practices and they decided to follow their dream.

The Jewel Lodge and Spa offers simple yet luxurious accommodation and indoor and outdoor spa facilities. The Riverside Spa features an outdoor sauna, hot tub, seaweed bath and an ice-cold natural plunge pool directly into Glengarriff river. There’s also an indoor relaxation room, an infrared sauna and a range of treatments including massages, manicures, or pedicures.

The Riverside Spa also includes indoor facilities including a plush relaxation room where guests can unwind. The Jewel team also offer wellness retreats with a focus on meaningful meditation.

Accommodation options include boutique-style suites or self-catering apartments.

Day guests can indulge in a two hour Riverside Spa Experience for just €60.

Co-founder Keelin Fitzgerald said a diagnosis with Crohn’s Disease in her 20s led to her discovering she was allergic to many traditional medications typically used to treat the condition. ‘This led me to explore other holistic treatment options, including meditation and reiki.

I immediately felt the benefits of this type of approach and decided to spend the following years studying and training in holistic medicine and alternative therapies specialising in meditation, massage, reiki and reflexology. It’s always been an area that I saw myself working in one day so when Aiveen ran the idea by me about The Jewel, it was a no-brainer.

‘We saw a gap in the market for a space that provided simple but luxurious accommodation with a strong holistic health and wellness offering and first-class facilities immersed in nature – and what better location than West Cork?’