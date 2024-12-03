Green Skibbereen seeking ways to make Leap home permanent

GREEN Skibbereen’s new managing director Ana Ospina has confirmed that the organisation is looking at ways in which Myross Wood House could become its permanent base of operations.

BY JACKIE KEOGH

At the organisation’s fourth agm last Wednesday, Ms Ospina gave an update on Green Skibbereen’s plans for the next three years.

The managing director confirmed that there have been ‘recent constructive discussions’ with the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, who own the building, about securing its future at the premises in Leap.

She said they are looking at a number of serious options to secure this vital community resource for West Cork beyond the term of the current licence agreement.

It was in August 2021 that Green Skibbereen signed a five-year licence with the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart for Myross Wood House, and made it their Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability, otherwise known as Cecas.

The house and its grounds have, in the intervening years, become a successful community resource for biodiversity, education, recreation, and the arts.

In fact, a short film funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service highlighted the important work being done by volunteers in restoring and opening up the woodland as an environmental project and community amenity.

‘We are not ruling any options out at this point, and this includes the possibility of the building being transferred to Green Skibbereen, or Green Skibbereen purchasing the building,’ Ana told The Southern Star.

‘Our main aim is to continue to provide a place of information and learning, to maximise community access, and to continue to grow our work on climate action and biodiversity for the benefit of West Cork,’ she added.

Green Skibbereen director Jose Ospina gave a presentation at the agm in relation to three EU consortia that Green Skibbereen is working with at the moment.

He said the objective in working with these organisations is to bring additional funding into the area to create a retrofit and renewables ‘one-stop-shop’ for West Cork; to undertake research on carbon capture and woodlands; and to pilot new ways of researching and cultivating local native herbs for culinary uses.

Meanwhile, Trish Lavelle, the chairperson of Green Skibbereen’s board of directors, reported significant growth at Cecas in 2023. This includes a 90% increase in revenue; 11,500 visitors to Cecas; and 59 separate one-off events in partnership with 30 different community groups and national organisations.

Cecas is now attracting international volunteers, keen to see how the project works. The volunteers include people visiting from universities, those with small businesses, groups, and organisations, as well as visitors who want to support Green Skibbereen’s vision.

‘We are delighted that we have also been able to strengthen our organisation and capacity by bringing in Ana as our managing director,’ said Trish. ‘Strengthening our team further is very much on our agenda for 2025.’