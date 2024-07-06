Granite Digital expands in the US adding 50 new jobs

IRELAND’S largest digital agency, the Skibbereen-founded Granite Digital, is strategically expanding into the US market.

The company says the move is in response to the increasing demand for innovative digital solutions and award-winning client service from Granite Digital’s growing Fortune 500 client base.

It follows Granite’s acquisition of the majority stake in the digital division of New York-based creative agency LCM247, founded by chief creative officer, Patrick Heaphy.

The expansion will create over 50 new jobs in New York where positions will include software engineering, data science (artificial intelligence), devops, digital advisory, analytics, cro and customer experience (CX).

‘This strategic investment enables us to fill a crucial gap in the market, particularly in B2B enterprise support,’ said Robert Carpenter, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Granite Digital. ‘Our global clients are asking us to expand our presence into the US. This presence in New York allows us to better serve our clients, enabling US-based and global businesses to leverage the best European digital marketing, security, and compliance standards.’

The agency’s client list includes blue-chip companies such as Red Bull, Intel, Pepsi, Medtronic and Audi, as well as many B2B brands like CBRE, Workvivo (a Zoom company), Concentrix, Cyara and Google Cloud. Granite Digital has made two key appointments to strengthen its US operations further.

Margaret Molloy, a veteran marketer and founder of Molloy Marketing Advisory, will be a board advisor. Margaret’s career spans several prominent roles, including a decade-long tenure at Siegel+Gale, where she spearheaded global marketing.

Oran Bambrick has been appointed as vice-president of US operations. Oran will leverage his expertise in digital operations and market expansion as Granite continues to support clients in the US.