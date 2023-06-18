NY firm to boost Granite revenues beyond €13m

SKIBBEREEN-founded tech firm Granite Digital has expanded into the US with a majority stake in New York-based creative agency LCM247’s digital division.

Granite Digital, which is now Ireland’s leading full-service digital agency, has acquired 75% of the company and the acquisition is expected to boost Granite Digital’s revenues beyond €13m, including a projected $3m in new US revenues in under two years. The deal will also see the Granite Digital team adding 12 new positions.

The move will also provide Granite Digital with a strategic foothold in the US and will see Patrick Heaphy, founder and president of LCM247, serve as chief creative officer of LCM by Granite.

It will solidify the company’s position on both sides of the Atlantic, with offices in Cork, Dublin and Galway in Ireland and now LCM247’s office located just outside Manhattan.

LCM247 is a renowned and Emmy-nominated New York creative agency. With its expertise in film production, marketing, branding, and visual creativity, the acquisition will enable Granite Digital to enhance its suite of digital experience offerings to its growing base of Irish and US-based customers.

Granite Digital clients include IDA Ireland, Pfizer, Lidl, Dalata Hotel Group, Bord Bia, American Chamber of Commerce, Cork Chamber of Commerce, Shannon Airport, Uniphar, Bon Secours Health System, Travelopia and Webhelp.

This is the latest in a series of strategic expansions by the company, following 13 successful acquisitions, four of which have been in the last two years, including Continuum, Willows, Armour and Connector.

Granite Digital offers intelligent solutions to global companies by leveraging AI, machine learning, and next generation platforms like Blockchain. It delivers cutting-edge technologies – such as Microsoft Azure, AWS and WPEngine.

Granite’s chief commercial officer Robert Carpenter said it was a ‘big move’ for Granite. ‘But we have big ambitions for both ourselves and our customers. To ensure a seamless transition as our teams unite, I plan to relocate to New York this summer, dedicating my efforts to facilitate a smooth and successful integration.’

Granite Digital chief executive Conor Buckley said the acquisition was about enriching the firm’s portfolio with global experts. ‘We’re bolstering our agility in a digital landscape that changes by the nanosecond. We look forward to serving our growing clientele with an even broader range of innovative solutions.’