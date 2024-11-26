Southern Star Ltd. logo
Granite continues growth with deal to acquire Limerick firm Coalface

November 26th, 2024 10:15 AM

By Martin Claffey

Granite chief executive Conor Buckley.

DIGITAL services agency Granite, which was developed in West Cork, has acquired Limerick-headquartered data science and digital marketing company Coalface, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

The deal – which is undisclosed but valued in millions – was announced by Cork-based Granite on Wednesday morning.

Established in Cork in 2008, Granite Digital specialises in providing full service digital solutions including web design, web development, digital marketing, and search engine optimisation.

The deal comprised cash and equity. Following the acquisition, Granite’s workforce will grow to more than 145 digital specialists, and its revenues are expected to exceed €18m in 2025.

Coalface chief Adrian Feane will join the Granite team as part of the acquisition.

Coalface manages more than €220m in annual online revenues and clients include Aer Lingus, An Post, Allianz Care, Laya, and Continental.

‘The acquisition of Coalface aligns with our vision of cementing Granite as a leader in the digital transformation space,’ said Granite chief executive Conor Buckley.

