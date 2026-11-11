Skibbereen Food Company founder Matthew Brownie graduates from MTU with first-class honours

SKIBBEREEN Food Company founder, Matthew Brownie, has graduated from MTU with a First-Class Honours in Culinary Entrepreneurship.

Matthew, the man behind the popular Scratch My Pork snack brand, celebrated his graduation more than a decade after his original business plan won a CIT Innovation Award in 2013.

Originally from New Zealand, Matthew made West Cork his home in 2008 and has spent more than 30 years working in the food industry.

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His entrepreneurial journey began while studying Culinary Arts at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT), now MTU, which inspired him to build the business that would become The Skibbereen Food Company.

Since then, Matthew has grown the business into an established Irish food brand, with its Scratch My Pork range stocked by major retailers including Dunnes Stores, SuperValu and Centra.

The company has also expanded into new snack categories such as dried beef snacks and the recently introduced Don't Touch My Coconuts range, with products reaching customers in Ireland and international markets.

"When I was studying at CIT," Matthew told The Southern Star, "I had an idea for a food business, but turning that idea into a product on the supermarket shelves was a completely different challenge.

"Seeing Scratch My Pork stocked in shops across Ireland is something I'm incredibly proud of. Building a business from West Cork has come with its challenges, but it has also shown me what's possible when you have a good idea and the determination to see it through."

Matthew works with specialist contract manufacturers, allowing him to focus on developing new products, branding and growing the business. His achievements have earned recognition at The Southern Star's West Cork Business Awards and, most recently, as a finalist in the innovation category of the 2026 Small Firms Association Awards.

Despite his business success, Matthew is a big believer in continuous learning, completing his latest qualification at MTU while running his business.

He said: "I am a firm believer in continuous learning, and MTU has played an important role in my journey. Returning to MTU has allowed me to look at my business from a different perspective, explore new ideas and develop skills that I can put into practice. Graduating with First-Class Honours is a proud moment, and I'm grateful for the support and encouragement I've received along the way. No matter what stage you're at in your career, there's always something new to learn."

Matthew is already looking towards his next academic milestone, having enrolled in a master's programme at the University of Galway.

He also hopes to share his experience with the next generation of food entrepreneurs, encouraging others to turn their business ideas into reality.