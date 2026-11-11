Seven West Cork food and drink businesses shortlisted for Good Food Ireland Awards

WEST Cork food and drink producers, restaurants and pubs have a good chance of leaving a tasty impression to win top culinary prizes in November.

The Church Restaurant in Skibbereen, Milleen's Cheese from Beara, The Lifeboat Inn in Courtmacsherry, Urru culinary store in Bandon, Five Farms Irish Cream, Ummera Smokehouse from Timoleague and The Glandore Inn have been announced as finalists for the Good Food Ireland Awards.

The awards, now in their 20th year, celebrate excellence in Irish food, drink, hospitality and culinary tourism. They recognise tourism, sustainability, food retail and food and drink production, alongside individual and overall honours.

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The awards ceremony will take place at the InterContinental in Dublin on November 16, when all winners will be announced.

West Cork is proudly represented in the following categories:

The Church Restaurant - Restaurant Experience of the Year

The Lifeboat Inn - Pub Experience of the Year

The Glandore Inn - Pub Experience of the Year

Urru Culinary Store - Irish Food Retail Experience of the Year

Wild Atlantic Way Milleens Cheese - Sustainable Irish Food & Drink Producer of the Year

Ummera Smokehouse - Fish & Seafood Producer

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur - Drinks Producer