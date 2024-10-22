Fields SuperValu claims two grocery awards as West Cork retailers shine

FIELDS SuperValu in Skibbereen is celebrating after winning two awards in the National Grocery Retail Awards in Dublin.

Fields took the awards for Best New In-Store Off-Licence and for Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in a Large Supermarket.

In 2024, Fields went through a major renovation of its store on Skibbereen’s Main Street, extending to 26,000 sq ft, and the off-licence now extending to 1,500 sq ft, with a distinctive local focus. The honours in the Grocery Awards will be welcome recognition of their efforts.

‘We were very pleasantly surprised,’ said Ruth Field of Fields SuperValu. ‘We made a big investment and the whole shop was done. We want to say a big “thank you” to all of the local builders, plumbers and contractors, who all did an amazing job.’

More than 250 people are employed at the store and bakery on Main Street in Skibbereen. ‘It’s also testament to our team for their work everyday and to our local suppliers. Skibbereen is a vibrant town with a big hinterland and it’s rich in local producers, so we are very lucky where we are.’

Indeed the National Grocery Retail Awards last Thursday highlighted how West Cork is Ireland’s food and retail capital, with other local winners on the night.

Two other acclaimed SuperValu stores claimed prestigious awards, with Scally’s in Clonakilty winning the award for Best Deli Offering while O’Keeffe’s SuperValu in Bantry was named Ireland’s Best Fresh Dairy Offering.

The Maxol Service Station in Clonakilty won Ireland’s ‘New Store of the Year’, and Collins SuperValu in Carrigaline won ‘Best Sustainability Initiative’.