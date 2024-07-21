Female entrepreneurs being sought for Gaeltacht scheme

FEMALE entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht areas of West Cork are encouraged to apply to a new and free initiative designed to support them on their business journey.

Called the Empower Programme, it’s funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta and delivered by the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Innovation Hub and the Rubicon Centre at Munster Technological University (MTU).

The programme, starting in the autumn, will be delivered online and in person by various mentors and trainers. It includes two distinct programmes: Empower ‘Start’ and Empower ‘Growth’.

‘Start’ is designed for those with an idea who are seeking to validate their business concept, or those in business for less than 18 months and is delivered once a week over three months plus networking and mentoring.

‘Growth’ is for established entrepreneurs wishing to scale and grow their business and is delivered one day per month over 11 months.

The course is delivered in English. Irish is not required to participate though there will be an Irish language learning element to the programme.

Clonakilty-based Mary Jo Williams is involved in the programme, as programme associate in the Rubicon, facilitating workshops and training sessions, providing mentorship, and supporting participants through the various stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

‘The programme was created to address the specific needs and unique challenges faced by female entrepreneurs in Gaeltacht regions, providing them with necessary resources, networking opportunities, and mentorship to validate and grow their business ideas.

‘The inspiration comes from a desire to foster economic growth, innovation, and community development in these regions by leveraging the potential of female entrepreneurs,’ she said. It is the first year of this programme being offered to women from West Cork Gaeltachts.

‘The previous Empower Programme ran in six counties – Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim and Donegal.

‘The programme was such a success that they decided to expand further into the south and south-east region of the country, introducing the programme to women in Cork, Kerry, and Waterford,’ she explained.

‘The course offers numerous benefits including confidence-building, creative thinking, business model development, and access to a strong support network of like-minded female entrepreneurs,’ she added.

The core objectives of the Cumasú Programme include stimulating economic activity in Gaeltacht areas by supporting local businesses and strengthening the community by nurturing local leaders and role models.

Some example topics for the programme include problem-solving, customer relationships, revenue streams, risk management, strategy, and much more.

To register an interest to take part or for more see empowerprogramme.ie