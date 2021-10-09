Fáilte Ireland marketing campaign to showcase year-round beauty of Cork

A FÁILTE Ireland campaign is encouraging people to book their remaining annual leave before year-end and turn these days into an Autumn/Winter break in Cork.

Throughout the summer, Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Keep Discovering’ marketing campaign encouraged Irish people to discover the joy of holidaying in Ireland. With restrictions for tourism and hospitality businesses easing, the upcoming shoulder season is an important time for the tourism sector in Cork.

Fáilte Ireland’s director of marketing, Niall Tracey, commented: ‘The campaign will showcase the great places to explore across the country. There will be heavyweight national print support throughout the season, focusing on all destinations and tourism offerings. We will also be geotargeting destination content to trigger bookings from people within a two-hour driving distance of Cork.’

The Keep Discovering Cork TV ad features several key locations and experiences showcasing the breadth of the county has to offer visitors. From exploring Spike Island, the Dursey Island Cable Car and the unique West Cork Model Railway Village to cultural exhibitions at Crawford Art Gallery or enjoying the culinary delights of Kinsale and Cork City, it will inspire the domestic audience with ideas on where to go and things to do this Autumn in Cork.

To make planning a break even easier, Fáilte Ireland will introduce an online break planner by reaching out to people via social posts and bringing those who interact into an online form to share some key information for their future trip.

Within 24 hours, they will receive a personalised email from Discover Ireland highlighting the best things to see and do in their destination of choice.