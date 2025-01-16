Eco-conscious credit union members can avail of Green Loans

ELEVATE Credit Union, which includes Passage West Credit Union, has announced a partnership with SE Systems, a leading provider of energy saving solutions.

The partnership will allow Elevate members to avail of a grants package up to the value of €37,500 to undertake a deep energy upgrade of their home, seeing their Building Energy Rating (BER) increase to a B2 or better.

The partnership means that Elevate Credit Union members will be able to avail of services such as the installation of solar PV panels or a deep retro fit, all at their credit union. Elevate will be offering Green Loans also to people interested in the scheme.

Gary Hanrahan, business development and marketing manager at Elevate Credit Union said they were creating a one-stop-shop for members who want to go green.

‘This partnership with SE Systems will take the hassle out of undertaking green energy upgrade works on a property,’ he said.

John O’Leary of SE Systems said his firm would manage all aspects of the energy upgrade work for a member from design, grant administration, project management, through to project completion.

Elevate Credit Union is introducing additional financial incentives for neighbours who undertake three or more energy projects together, offering a special community interest rate.

This initiative aims to encourage collaborative efforts for sustainable home upgrades. Further details can be arranged directly with Elevate Credit Union’s loans manager.

Jason Collins, a technical director at SE Systems said there are huge savings to be achieved by installing solar PV panels.

‘For example, a two bed semi-detached house facing south with 10 solar panels could generate enough electricity a year to save €1,150 off electricity bills. With those kinds of savings, the system will have paid for itself in just under four-and-a-half years.’

Elevate is holding two information evenings – on Tuesday, January 28th in Douglas GAA Club and Thursda,y January 30th in Sarsfields Hurling Club at 7pm. The loan that members can avail of will be on a green loan rate of 5.99% (6.19% APR).

Elevate Credit Union offers members access to a wide network of branches and a broad range of financial products including mortgages, current accounts, competitive loan options, savings and innovative digital banking solutions.

SE Systems is a Cork-based company which retrofitted 1,200 homes in 2024, with the average grant to homeowners being €21,600.