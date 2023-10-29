Drimoleague doctor launches devices to takle pain at home

A COMPANY co-founded by a Drimoleague doctor has launched products that enable patients to manage chronic pain at home.

Dr Sarah Kingston, who studied medicine in UCC and is currently a GP in Coachford, set up Laser Medical with Shane Hennessy, a chartered physiotherapist who runs his own practice in Ballincollig.

Laser Medical is the first in Ireland to sell the Rx Laser Pro and the Rx Laser Pad. The devices use FDA approved laser technology that offer patients a convenient and affordable solution for pain management, and help alleviate the need for what can be costly and ineffective treatments, or lengthy waiting lists for medical appointments.

The products have been successfully trialled by people with arthritis related pain across Ireland, while a number of medical clinics in Cork have recommended the devices for patients, 80% of whom found an improvement in symptoms within two weeks.

Using low level laser technology, the Laser Medical devices provide a non-invasive and drug-free alternative to traditional methods of treatment. In ten minute sessions, patients can treat pain caused by conditions such as arthritis affecting both the older and younger population, common sports injuries, as well as chronic neck and back pain. Using the devices can in some cases eliminate the need to attend medical appointments.

‘Our products have undergone rigorous testing and trials, and it is hugely encouraging to have received positive feedback from patients. Chronic pain is a massive problem in Ireland and the needs of sufferers are not currently being adequately addressed through existing treatment models. With the launch of our devices we hope to enhance the quality of life of patients suffering from pain and inflammation by offering a convenient, affordable, and effective solution. Our team of experts is available to offer advice and answer any questions patients may have regarding the use of their laser devices,’ said Shane.