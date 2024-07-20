Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cormac is Kinsale Lions’ new president

July 20th, 2024 2:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kinsale & District Lions Club members announcing the appointment of Cormac Fitzgerald as its new president. (Photo: John Allen)

BUSINESSMAN Cormac Fitzgerald has been appointed the new president of Kinsale & District Lions Club.

Cormac is a longstanding member of the Lions Club and will replace outgoing president Alice De La Cour in the role. Cormac thanked his predecessor for her excellent service in the role.

Cormac is married to Valerie and they have two children, Sarah and Cillian. He is the managing partner of Fitzgerald & Partners accounting firm, which has specialised in helping clients in the SME sector for more than a quarter of a century.

Cormac Fitzgerald receiving his chain of office from his predecessor, Alice De La Cour. (Photo: John Allen)

 

He is a past president of CPA Ireland, one of Ireland’s leading accountancy bodies.

‘I’m committed to upholding the club’s values of compassion, integrity, and service,’ Cormac said. The club will continue a tradition of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

The Kinsale & District Lions Club is part of Lions International – a global group with more than 1.4 million members.
Lions International supports five global causes: diabetes, environment, hunger, vison and childhood cancer.

