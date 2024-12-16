Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork-Paris flights from Air France are back

December 16th, 2024 3:30 PM

Cork-Paris flights from Air France are back

FRENCH carrier Air France will restart its Cork-Paris flights early in 2025, with services operating from March to October.

The service will begin on March 3rd with three services per week, increasing to daily flights between the end of March and October.

The earlier commencement of the service follows discussions between Cork Airport and Air France. Tourism Ireland ranks France as the fourth-largest source market for inbound tourists to the island. In 2023, more than 387,000 French holidaymakers visited Ireland, spending an average of 9.7 nights in the country.

‘After the success of the route last year, we wanted to make the extra effort to bring it back earlier to give the Cork local community and businesses more options to reach Paris and the rest of the world via our hub in Charles de Gaulle,’ said general manager of Air France-KLM (UK & Ireland) Jerome Salemi.

