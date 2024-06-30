Cork hosts positive impact event

THE Kinsale-based sustainability consultancy Change by Degrees was one of three Cork-based B Corp-certified businesses which came together with B Lab Ireland to host the first BCorp event in Cork recently.

A day of networking and panel discussions triggered a wave of companies wanting to be more ambitious and use their influence to create positive impact.

Change by Degrees enables companies to bring sustainability into their workplaces by upskilling and engaging all employees with people-centred learning solutions.

Keynote speaker and self-proclaimed ‘entrepreneur for human progress’, Marcello Palazzi set the challenge to make Cork a BCorp city.

Over the past 35 years Palazzi has successfully launched more than 30 ventures, including B Lab Europe, where he has grown B Corps in Europe from zero to over 600 today.

Marcello is also the founder of B For Good Leaders, the first global cooperative of entrepreneurs for the planet.

He shared examples of B Corp cities from New York and Rome to Barcelona and urged Cork to set an audacious goal to be a leading B Corp city not just in Ireland but globally.

He stressed the importance of having an inspiring vision for the city and the country and said that if Ireland is creating a strategy for the future, B Corp companies have to be at heart of it.

He set the challenge to launch a ‘Cork Can B initiative’ and keep the momentum generated at the event.