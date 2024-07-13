Cork Airport duty free gets a bright rebrand

PASSENGERS travelling through Cork Airport will notice the travel retail store, formally known as ‘The Loop’ has undergone a vibrant and dynamic re-brand that embraces the heritage of the city.

The space managed by Aer Rianta International (ARI) will now be known as Cork Airport Duty Free.

With a special emphasis on Irish produce, including a wide variety of locally sourced meats, cheeses, confectionery, condiments, teas, and spirits, the duty free will actively promote the local artisan food sector in the wider Cork and Munster region.

Cork Airport will welcome a total of 3 million passengers this year. Since 2009, passengers have visited The Loop shop for all their duty-free shopping. This refreshed offering will bring greater alignment of the retail experience with ARI’s enhanced customer value proposition.

ARI has been gradually rolling out the new brand across both airports in Cork and Dublin airports, as well as appearing on the travel retailer’s social media channels and e-commerce website.