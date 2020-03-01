Cork Airport cuts carbon footprint

CORK Airport has been lauded for radially cutting its carbon footprint and reducing its CO2 emission levels.

They have been recertified for another year within the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme – the only global and independent CO2 management standard for airports.

The airport has been mapping its carbon footprint since 2009. It has cut its CO2 emissions by 17% compared to 2017 emission levels and has seen a 44% reduction compared to 2009 emission levels (the equivalent of 2,871 metric tonnes).

Cork Airport’s general manager of operations and Safety, Dorothy Coffey said: ‘As a forward-looking airport, we are serious about reducing our impact on the environment. Each year, the results of our work feed into the global CO2 reduction figure, achieved by airports active in the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.’

Bill Daly, head of asset care at Cork Airport added: ‘Cork Airport is being acknowledged for its continuous efforts in reducing carbon emissions by achieving this certification of accreditation through Airport Council International (ACI) Europe.

Airport carbon accreditation helps to improve the accountability and transparency between airports and our wider circle of airport stakeholders by responding to their concerns about aviation and climate change.’

Cork Airport, through its energy efficiency and cleaner energy programme, has achieved the national public sector energy efficient targets seven years ahead of schedule and recently signed contracts for the supply of 100% green electricity.