Conditions for homes appealed by Bandon Co-op

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

PLANNING conditions imposed by Cork County Council for the development of a new apartment complex in Bandon have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The scheme proposed by Bandon Co-Op seeks to redevelop the old Watergate Brewery on Watergate Street in the town into a residential development of 19 apartments.

Conditional planning permission for the scheme was granted by county planners at the end of January.

Among the conditions imposed was a requirement for a special contribution of €21,000 because the planning authority deemed that insufficient parking spaces were included in the proposed development.

The development by Bandon Co-Op would provide for 16 car parking spaces within the development, short of the county planning guidelines to provide 1.25 spaces per dwelling.

Appealing the decision on behalf of Bandon Co-Op, Cork-based HW Planning stated that although the guidelines state 1.25 spaces per dwelling, this is in fact a maximum ratio.

In their submission they argue that no basis for the calculation of the levy has been provided and that the development does meet the required standards under the Sustainable Urban Housing: Guidelines for New Apartments (2022) ministerial guidelines.

They say that, according to the guidelines, regarding ‘developments comprising wholly of apartments in more central locations, the default policy is for car parking provision to be minimised, substantially reduced or wholly eliminated in certain circumstances.

For building refurbishment schemes on sites of any size car parking provision may be relaxed in part or whole, on a case-by-case basis, subject to overall design quality and location.’

According to the applicant: ‘The proposed development as granted provides for 16 car parking spaces for the 19 apartment units, an equivalent ratio of 0.84 spaces per unit. This represents an uplift in the car parking ratio relative to that previously submitted with the application. This is a building refurbishment project. Due to the sustainable location of the site in close proximity to the town centre, walking and cycling are being actively promoted over car parking in accordance with the guidelines. It is considered that the proposed level of car parking is appropriate and complies with these ministerial guidelines.’

The case is due to be decided by June 26th.