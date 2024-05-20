Business

Clonakilty to host NIWC awards

May 20th, 2024 9:34 PM

By Michael Stephens

The awards will take place at the Inchydoney Hotel.

NETWORK Ireland West Cork (NIWC) will host its Businesswoman of the Year awards at a lunch event in Inchydoney Hotel on Friday 24th May.

The awards recognise the achievements of women across the professional and entrepreneurial spectrum. The shortlisted nominees are: Emerging Businesswoman: Lorna O’Regan, FeelGood Health and Fitness; Dominique Corcoran, Saol Yoga; Majella Galvin, DNG Galvin; Patricia Maybury, The Etiquette Suite.

Established Businesswoman: Rita Holding, RH Vintage Interiors; Carly O’Donovan, Bluebird Care Kerry & West Cork; Elaine Doolan, Fusion Home. Solo Businesswoman: Susan Collins Duggan, Theatre Tricks Drama & Communications; Julie Guiblin, Julie’s Bookkeeping; Aisling Vaughan, Ayrie; Anna Groniecka, Anna Groniecka Photography. Creative Professional: Olwyn Hanley, Head of Brands; Michelle Fox, Michelle Fox Interiors; Aislinn Horgan, By Aislinn Micropigmentation Studio.Shining Star Employee: Mary Cadogan, O’Donnell Design Ltd, Skibbereen; Networker of the Year: Anna Groniecka, Anna Groniecka Photography; Majella Galvin, DNG Galvin; Aisling Vaughan, Ayrie.

‘The awards are one of the highlights of my year as president,’ said Sandra Maybury.

*****

