Clonakilty Food Co. come home with the goods

CLONAKILTY Food Co. (Clonakilty Blackpudding) have been honoured for their continued excellence by winning an award at the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2025.

The company, who are famous for their black pudding among other products, won the food supplier or producer category, which was sponsored by Supervalu and Centra.

The award was presented at a black-tie event at The Mansion House in Dublin, hosted by comedian Mario Rosenstock.

‘The awards night is always a fantastic opportunity for networking, but most importantly, for celebration,’ said Bríd O’Connell, Irish Guaranteed Irish ceo.

‘This year, there was an incredible atmosphere in the room. A huge thank you to all our sponsors, including title sponsor PTSB, for making it all possible. The night was filled with surprises, exciting entertainment, new awards, and, most importantly, a strong sense of purpose as our members continue to support one another.’

Patrick Farrell, chief retail banking officer at PTSB, said: ‘PTSB is delighted to return as the title sponsor of the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Guaranteed Irish has consistently championed the contributions of Irish businesses both locally and internationally.

As a bank dedicated exclusively to the Irish market, we are honoured to collaborate with the Guaranteed Irish team in recognising the achievements of Irish businesses.

‘Together, we celebrate their commitment to local employment and global innovation through the 2025 awards cycle. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to each of this year’s winners across all categories. We were honoured to be able to recognise the exceptional contribution made by Irish businesses.’