Clon Chamber’s €40k fund to aid town’s recovery

A €40,000 fund has been announced by Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce to support local businesses in the aftermath of the Covid-19 emergency.

This initiative aims inject €240,000 into the town and generate more than €1.5m in further voucher exchanges.

Here’s how it will work – the fund will provide for a 20% supplement on €50 and €100 vouchers. In other words, for every €50/100 voucher, purchased, the Chamber will contribute a further €10/20.

Vouchers are redeemable at Clonakilty Chamber businesses, please visit www.clonakilty.ie for a full listing.

Orla O’Donovan, chairperson of Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, commented: ‘Clonakilty Chamber is pleased to introduce this initiative to support businesses in our town at a very difficult time.

Since its inception, the Chamber has been setting aside funds for a ‘rainy day’ scenario.

There is an onus on us to do the very best we can for all our members and Clonakilty town deserves our best efforts. This initiative gives the community the opportunity to enhance their spending power, simply by buying Clonakilty Vouchers and spending them in the businesses around Clonakilty town. It will be shop local at its very best.’

Details of the sale outlet, sale dates and times will be publicised at the resumption of normal day to day business.

The Chamber is also featuring a member each day to maintain positivity and profile, showcasing the great shops in the West Cork town where vouchers may be spent.