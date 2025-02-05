Chestnut’s Rob Krawczyk raises funds for Cork charity

BALLYDEHOB’S Michelin-starred chef Rob Krawczyk hosted a special cooking demonstration recently to raise funds for a charity which provides accommodation for the relatives of seriously ill patients in Cork hospitals.

The demonstration was part of The Brehon Hotel & Spa’s The Brehon Chef series, which offers guests the opportunity to sample gourmet dishes from top chefs.

Krawczyk, owner and head chef of Chestnut in Ballydehob, was joined by The Brehon’s executive chef, Chad Byrne, to create dishes designed to provide inspiration for holiday cooking over the Christmas period.

The festive event took place before Christmas with all proceeds going to Cork city-based charity Brú Columbanus.

The event was hosted by Karen Coakley of Kenmare Foodies, with wine expert KD Evans providing tips and tricks for selecting festive wines.

In addition to funds raised from tickets for the event, The Brehon hosted a raffle in aid of Brú Columbanus which raised over €1,200 for the charity.

Brú Columbanus has two facilities in Cork city, in Wilton and Curraheen, which allows relatives to be close to sick patients, enabling them to spend more time together.