Celtic Sea Minerals in bid to grow facility

MARINE minerals company Celtic Sea Minerals is planning a major expansion of its processing facility in Castletownbere, writes David Forsythe.

The company has applied to Cork County Council for permission to extend and upgrade its existing marine-sourced feed and nutritional materials plant on Dinish Island.

The plans include extending the production area, raising part of the roof by three metres, constructing a new maintenance workshop, adding a new loading dock and loading canopy, enclosing existing and proposed silos, and building a new sample store. The application also seeks permission to retain a number of existing cabins, containers and a production lean-to extension, while demolishing an existing loading dock and ramp.

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Celtic Sea Minerals was founded in 1993 and produces marine-derived mineral products used in animal nutrition. The company says its products are exported to customers in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Based on Dinish Island, the company manufactures nutritional products from marine-harvested minerals for the animal feed sector and says it has invested heavily in research and production over the past three decades.

The planning application was registered on June 29. Members of the public have until August 4th to make submissions or observations, with Cork County Council due to make a decision by August 24th.