Celtic Ross Hotel is named top family hotel at awards

THE Celtic Ross Hotel’s reputation as a favourite destination for families in West Cork has been recognised at the 2024 Cork Business Awards.

The Rosscarbery venue was named the Family Hotel of 2024 at the Cork Business Awards last weekend.

The awards were hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan last Friday at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Cork.

The awards celebrated 20 years of recognising excellence in Cork’s business community.

Celtic Ross Hotel director Helen Wycherley expressed delight at the award. ‘It is a huge recognition for behind-the-scenes teamwork that happens every day,’ she said.

‘Each day we strive to deliver an excellent experience for our customers and it’s the work that happens in the back ground that makes this hotel a wonderful place.’

The Remy Martin Cork Business Awards 2024 brought together Cork’s business network to honour achievements, milestones, and the potential of the region.