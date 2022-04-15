Celtic collaborations on the menu at networking event

A DELEGATION from Scotland, along with hospitality and tourism professionals and stakeholders from Cork, were hosted in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery recently, to discuss tourism opportunities through Celtic collaboration.

Scottish chefs Craig Millar and Garry Watson worked alongside the Celtic Ross team and two aspiring young chefs from Munster Technological University (MTU) on the night to produce a tasting menu crafted with the finest in Scottish and West Cork produce.

Helping with service were six fourth year students from Mount Saint Michael Secondary School in Rosscarbery.

In attendance at the event was local FF TD Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan along with representatives from Cork County Council, Fáilte Ireland, Cork Airport and the Scottish government in Ireland.

‘The occasion was a real meeting of minds, with Braehead Foods, Scotland’s largest independent food wholesalers, offering trainees of the West Cork Chef Academy apprenticeship, a week’s work experience in Scotland, and Joe Kennedy of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation discussing collaborations with Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland,’ explained Neil Grant, manager of the Celtic Ross Hotel.

On the night, the produce of Braehead Foods, Arran Cheese, Glenmar Seafood, Woodcock Smokery, Rosscarbery Recipes and West Cork Cheese provided by Manning’s Emporium, all featured and were kindly donated.

This allowed all proceeds to go to the Irish Red Cross appeal for Ukraine.

Craig Stevenson of Braehead Foods, who was behind the trip, put it quite simply when he said: ‘Working together works.’

Craig is already planning another trip in the coming weeks to build upon the potential opportunities arising from the successful networking event.