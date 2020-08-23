Campervans anger Skibb shoppers

Shoppers in Skibbereen have reacted with anger to campervans parking broadside across valuable spaces in the town centre.

Three campervans took up residency in the car park – owned by Cork County Council – on Monday, and locals say they were still there three days later. The vehicles were parked across 10 spaces in the prime town centre location, serving two large supermarkets – Field’s and Spar Drinagh – as well as several other grocery stores and businesses.

Local Cllr Karen Coakley (FG) said: ‘Of course we welcome visitors to Skibbereen, but we need to ensure that parking spaces are reserved for the purpose for which they were intended. Now more than ever, we need to look after our local traders, and careless parking, such as this, takes up valuable space for shoppers who need to be mindful of social distancing.’

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said: ‘It’s wrong for these people to use these spaces in this way. This is our town’s biggest car park. It is not, nor was it ever intended to be, a campsite.’

Cork County Council issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the occupants of the campervans were advised by Council staff that they were over the two-hour time limit and they duly vacated the car park.

The spokesperson said: ‘The Council enforces the two-hour time limit in Skibbereen regardless of vehicle type.’