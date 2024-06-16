Broadband survey works beginning in Dunmanway

PLANS for the roll-out of high-speed broadband in Dunmanway are taking shape, with survey work to be completed in August.

The survey work is to ascertain the required infrastructure for the project. Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the latest part of the National Broadband Plan will cover Dunmanway, Ballingeary, and Carriganimmy, and said the plan is ahead of schedule.

Minister Ryan was responding to a Dáil question from Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan.

‘I’m delighted to receive confirmation from Minister Ryan that National Broadband Ireland’s plans for the rollout of high-speed broadband in mid-Cork are progressing at pace,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘Dunmanway surveys are to commence this month with an anticipated survey completion date of this August; Ballingeary is set to commence in July with a completion date of the following month, while Carriganimmy surveys will commence in August with anticipated survey complete date of September 2024.

‘The continued delivery of broadband is vital to the economic development of our county. The availability of high-speed broadband is hugely important for our local homes, businesses, farms, and schools.

‘The roll-out of the National Broadband Plan is the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification.’

Minister Ryan said Ireland’s Digital Connectivity Strategy is targeting a gigabit network to all households and businesses in Ireland by 2028 and access to 5G in all populated areas by 2030.