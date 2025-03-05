Awards for two of West Cork’s wedding venues

TWO West Cork wedding venues have been named among the best places to tie the knot in 2025.

Fernhill House Hotel and Camus Farm, both in Clonakilty, have won awards at the 2025 SaveMyDay.ie awards, which showcase and celebrate the best wedding venues across the country in a number of categories.

Fernhill House Hotel – which was named Overall Business of the Year at the 2023 Southern Star West Cork Business & Tourism Awards – was named Best Sustainable Wedding Venue at the awards, which recognise venues for their ‘excellence, high quality and unique offerings’.

Camus Farm was named Best Family-Run Wedding Venue for 2025. The organic farm is set on 30 acres near Clonakilty and is a popular foodie destination as well as summer wedding venue.

Venues were chosen by a panel of experts from the Irish wedding industry.

The judges included Miriam Fitzgerald of spiritualist.ie, Jennifer Quinn of Cirq Bridal, Boyana Boeva of Boyana Weddings, Jo Louth of Petals & Pearls, Lisa Chonier and Jessica and Rachel Hill of Dublinfoodietwins.