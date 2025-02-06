Artistic director Mike Ryan leaves Briery Gap in Macroom

THE Briery Gap in Macroom has announced that its artistic director Mike Ryan is to step down from his role at the end of this month.

Mike was appointed artistic director in September 2023 and has led the organisation through its development as it recovered from a devastating fire.

The Briery Gap reopened last September, eight years on from the fire that resulted in the building undergoing a major refurbishment, at a cost of €9m.

Mike said that when he first took up his position in September 2023, he was given a laptop and a rented office across the road from a building site and tasked with opening what is now a vibrant, multi-disciplinary arts venue.

‘Working with the team to realise that goal has been one of the most rewarding chapters in my life,’ he said.

‘Briery Gap is a special place and I’m proud of what my incredible team an I have accomplished together. I look forward to returning in the future as an audience member, as an artist, just as I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive.’

A Briery Gap spokesperson said that since joining Briery Gap, Mike has overseen the reopening of the venue, the hiring of staff, developed an engaging and diverse programme, and established Briery Gap as a cultural hub in rural Ireland.

‘Under his leadership, the theatre’s initial programme has hosted a range of acclaimed productions, workshops, and events, all while forging partnerships with national and international organisations,’ said the spokesperson.

‘We are deeply grateful to Mike for his outstanding contribution,’ said Noel O’Driscoll, Briery Gap Board chairperson.

‘His leadership has been transformative and his passion for the arts has inspired us all. While we will miss him, we are equally excited to see what he achieves next, and the next exciting chapter in Briery Gap’s story.’

Mike will return to his roots as a freelance creative practitioner, where he will continue to contribute to the Irish and international arts landscape.