All-island programme aims to connect our female entrepreneurs

APPLICIATIONS are open for an all-Ireland programme aiming to connect women in business.

Network Ireland and Women in Business have launched the Grow It All-Island Programme, aimed at bringing women entrepreneurs together. The initiative is aimed at female business owners with an interest in developing their market across the island as well as those who would like to achieve growth and would benefit from direction, clarity, structure, and focus.

The scheme offers 15 places to female entrepreneurs in the Republic of Ireland and 15 places in Northern Ireland and is open to members of Network Ireland and Women in. The Grow It All-Island Programme is funded by the InterTrade Ireland Synergy Fund and supported by the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Programme.

Delivered over six months, the programme includes masterclasses, in-person events, a number of retreats including a two-day residential in Killeavy Castle in Co Down and one-to-one business coaching meetings.

‘This is a wonderful collaboration between the country’s two leading businesswomen’s networks,’ said Network Ireland president Emma Early Murphy. ‘I am particularly pleased to be launching the Grow It All-Island Programme this year which marks Network Ireland’s 40th anniversary, as it reflects the great strides we are making to expand the network of support we have for our members.’

The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday, November 3rd.

Applications can be made through the Network Ireland website www.networkireland.ie and any queries can be made to [email protected].