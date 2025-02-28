A week to help firms’ growth

DIGITAL transformation, exporting opportunities and energy cost reduction supports are the main themes of this year’s Local Enterprise Week.

Running from March 3rd-7th, the week-long series of events has been organised by Cork County Council and offers training opportunities and webinars on a variety of topics.

The events have been designed to equip businesses with the tools, insights, and strategies to thrive in what is an evolving market.

Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty will host one of the main ‘spotlight events’ on Monday, March 3rd, with Oonagh O’Hagan of Meaghers Pharmacy Group delivering a keynote speech on how she went from purchasing her first physical pharmacy over 20 years ago to now owning and running nine stores and an online store which exports to 60 countries.

Help is available for those who are new to setting up a business, while the Clonaklity LEO office is offering face-to-face business advice clinics – advance booking is required.

See localenterprise.ie.