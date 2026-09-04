West Cork Sport Roars Through a Busy Summer

It’s been a memorable summer across the sporting venues of West Cork, with the region continually performing well above its weight in the national context.

The ever-productive rowing programme in Skibbereen continues to perform to a world-class level, while schoolboy soccer and the Gaelic football championships are also capturing the attention of people across the region.

Football Country Holding Its Breath

Gaelic football comes first in West Cork and the 2026 championship has already delivered plenty of drama in its early stages. The premier senior football championship has reached the final round of group games, with plenty of different scenarios possibly going to play out at this point.

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While Adrigole and Uibh Laoire surprised fans by booking their knockout spots at an early stage, strongholds like Castlehaven and Clonakilty still have plenty of work to do. Bantry Blues on the other side of the spectrum, are fighting to stay up in senior football. It shows how even such a proud club isn’t immune from being drawn into a relegation battle at the senior level in Cork.

Castlehaven remain one of the area’s standard bearers having been a dominant force in recent seasons, battling for supremacy usually with city club St Finbarr’s. The Haven’s blue and white undoubtedly will be there or thereabouts come the business end of the championships. Every online bookmaker we looked at had them as the favourites, just ahead of the Barrs.

It’s not just the senior ranks where there’s much excitement in West Cork, as the U21 A final will see two familiar rivals in the form of Castlehaven and Clonakilty battling it out at Sam Maguire Park.

The hope is that some of these players will get the call to make the full step up to senior level in the coming years, with the affair set to be lively and carry an edge that is usually present when these two teams oppose one another.

The Rowing Club Going From Strength to Strength

The big story in West Cork over the past decade has been the success of Skibbereen Rowing Club in producing world-class teams. It’s arguably the most successful club in the entire country, having accumulated almost 200 national titles and delivered a conveyor belt of athletes for the Irish team.

The O’Donovan brothers and Fintan McCarthy are the most well-known thanks to their exploits in the Olympics. The small town on the banks of the Ilen is now a big name in the global rowing world.

The 2026 domestic season began at the Cork Head of the River in the Marina, with Skibbereen laying down an early marker, especially Kealan Mannix, who dominated the field to win the men’s senior scull, with Finn O’Reilly coming in a distant second place.

The international setup is looking a little different since Paul O’Donovan, who many see as being one of Ireland’s greatest athletes having been a medallist at three successive Olympics, has tried balancing his rowing with professional life as a doctor.

He returned to action after a time away, with him and McCarthy deciding to try their hand at the heavyweight category and not the lightweight class where they first made their names.

McCarthy had claimed a bronze in the World Championships in the double in 2025 in Shanghai. It’s unclear if the pair will ultimately reunite together or if they’ll push into other events. Whatever happens, they’ll continue to impact the direction in which Irish rowing has been going, where success is an expectation now.

Skibbereen Rowing Club’s ambitions also go beyond the water, as they’re getting close to realising their plans of developing an “Olympic Park” on land close to the boathouse. This would see the creation of running and walking tracks, as well as the planting of tens of thousands of native trees, to act as stewards of the local area along a protected stretch of the river that’s full of wildlife.

The pipeline of future talent is also looking good, as new season taster sessions for schoolchildren have been in full flow since the beginning of the autumn.

A Region Getting Active

Outside of the elite and competitive sporting scene in West Cork, one of the latest trends in the area has been the emergence of a new recreational sport. Padel, which is a racket sport with a lot of elements of tennis and squash blended together, is now extremely popular across the county.

There’s a new dedicated centre opening in Cork City and there are several proposals to install courts in West Cork adjacent towns like Bantry. The game is easy to pick up and is centred around socialising, with many people who would otherwise never step foot on a tennis court or squash court trying this new pursuit.

There’s also a wider push to get people out enjoying the outdoors. Cork Outdoors Week saw a large programme of accessible activities, including a sea safari run with the West Cork Kayak Club and a beach day full of volleyball and surfing at Inchydoney.

These events don’t exclude any age groups or ability levels, and add to the growing appetite for people to enjoy the coastline, water, and hills that have made West Cork such a natural playground for so many years.

The region also played its part in one of the summer’s biggest charity sporting occasions. The Tour de Munster took place over its typical four days, being a 600-kilometre cycle through the province’s towns and villages. Irish cycling legend Sean Kelly is a long-time patron and ambassador, with the event once again spanning the roads of West Cork.

No End in Sight

With the evenings starting to shorten again, there’s an increasing focus on the business end of the football club championships. West Cork clubs will be hoping to compete in the coming weeks and months.

For the rowers, attention turns to the winter training block to lay the foundations for Skibbereen’s continuing international success. Then there will continue to be momentum in getting more padel courts seen in the region as more people get active and embrace a more active lifestyle.