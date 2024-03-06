Weddings

PHOTOS: West Cork magic wedding memories

March 6th, 2024 10:00 PM

Katrina O'Driscoll, Reenascreena and Jamie Walsh, Drimoleague who were married on Friday December 29th at St Fachtna's Church, Rosscarbery, followed by reception at the Celtic Ross Hotel. (Photo: Ray Terry)

TAKE a look at some of the best wedding photos from West Cork, as featured in our popular Weddings supplement.

Kate McCarthy, Clonakilty and Timmie Byrne, Carrigaline were married on October 27th in Darrara Church, followed by reception at Fernhill House Hotel. (Photo: Dermot Sullivan)

 

Dan Bucur from Techirghiol, Constanta, Romania and Katie Cregan from Aughadown, Skibbereen were married in Dan’s hometown in October.

 

Southern Star sports editor Kieran McCarthy, Fossa, Co Kerry and his long-time partner Eilish Dineen, Rathmore, Co Kerry were married at Ballyseede Castle near Tralee on October 19th, 2023. (Photo: Konrad Paprocki)

 

Dave O’Brien, Skibbereen and Niamh O’Riordan, Leap who returned from New Zealand to get married on October 13th at Inishbeg Estate, Baltimore. (Photo: Pedro Souza)

 

Aoife McDonald, Leap and Michael McSweeney, Timoleague, who celebrated their wedding on July 21st last at Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa. (Photo: Anna Groniecka)

 

Jo O’Sullivan, Rosscarbery and Alan Maccer, Clonakilty, who celebrated their wedding on June 24th at Fernhill House Hotel. (Photo: Anna Groniecka)

