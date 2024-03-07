Photography tips for your big wedding day

WHEN it comes to ensuring that the photographic memories of your special day are all you wished for and more, all it takes is a little preparation and the support of an expert wedding photographer.

Do your homework

Look at as many different styles of wedding photography as you can find.

Decide what style suits you – perhaps the traditional set up where there is a formula, or maybe a documentary style where the photographer simply records what is happening on the day without engaging too much with the couple or setting up any formal photographs.

Book your photographer as early in the wedding planning process as possible. Good photographers are busy so you don’t want to get caught out without one!

Communication and trust

Make sure your photographer knows exactly what you want, and in this regard, it is vital to find one that you trust and get along with.

Not knowing what your photographer has in mind coupled with a lack of communication is not what an already-stressed couple needs on their big day.

In all likelihood, your photographer will be with you for most of the day so make sure you get on with them and that you feel comfortable with them being a part of your big day.

Make sure you have contacted your photographer at least two days before the big day, for a run-through of the schedule and the plan for the day.

Another reason to check in with your photographer a few days before the wedding is to ensure that he or she has not been double-booked. It happens.

Have options

Make sure your photographer is familiar with the area, where the church or venue is located and most of all that they have an alternative ‘Plan B’ location in mind for those outdoor photos should the weather turn nasty.

This is extremely important.

Beaches, the forest where you got engaged or any of the myriad outdoor vistas in West Cork make for wonderful photos, but make sure you run through the options available with the photographer and ensure that you are happy with the main plan, but also with the contingency plan, should the need arise to put it into action.

If you have your heart set on a location but the weather is not the best, where is your next choice?

The lesson here is to know what you want.

Do you want the photos before or after the speeches? Who do you especially want in the photos?

For example, those people who mean so much to you, granny, best friends, pets and so on – make sure the photographer is aware of these beforehand.

Time

Allow plenty of time for photos and don’t rush the photographer when they are setting up shots – remember, a good photograph is so much more than big smiles and the click of a button.

The more time you can allow for photos, the less stressful things will be on the day and if you want very specific shots with say, a particular relative or group of friends, make sure they know that they are wanted for a photo beforehand, but also make sure the photographer has it on their list of ‘must-get’ shots.

Insurance

Another important detail to consider when choosing a photographer, especially if you want to have photos taken at local beauty spots that are on private or OPW sites – eg Charles Fort in Kinsale or on Garinish Island in Bantry Bay – is that your photographer has public liability insurance. This is vital.

While the happy couple can’t possibly plan for every eventuality or every unexpected delay, dilemma or drama, the key elements when it comes to great wedding photos is to know what you want, communicate this to your photographer and give yourself plenty of time on the day.

Also, don’t just go with a photographer because they’ve been recommended to you.

Look at their work from previous weddings and make sure their style is in sync with your style and vision for the day.