Five things to see and do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Feel the Force Festival in Dunmanway, Ballydehob's Country Music Festival, Courtmacsherry RNLI celebrating 200 years, Bantry's Walking Festival and Innishannon's Steam & Vintage Rally.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

The Southern Star's Five Things to See and Do in West Cork this weekend is brought to you in association with CH Marine.

Feel the Force Dunmanway - Saturday, May 31st - Monday, June 2nd

Following on from last year’s award-winning Star Wars themed weekend, the town will be transformed into a Star Wars versus Super Heroes and Villains odyssey!

Shops and business premises will be decked out, and movie-authentic cosplayers featuring a host of your favourite characters will be roaming the town on Saturday and Sunday, so get your camera ready for a selfie!

The festival will be officially opened on Saturday, May 31st by Zakaria Nasir, the Malaysian Ambassador to Ireland, and there will be a Malaysian-themed food festival to tantalise your taste buds.

So, if you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend for all ages, make your way to Dunmanway on Saturday, the 31st of May and Sunday the 1st of June – you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Ballydehob Country Music Festival - Friday, May 30th - Monday, June 2nd

Running from Friday, May 30th to Monday, June 2nd, this year’s event features a fantastic lineup of artists performing in different venues around Ballydehob.

From free gigs in the bars to exciting star events in the community hall, it’s going to be a blast!

Here’s a quick lowdown of their exciting programme.

Courtmacsherry RNLI celebrates 200 years - Friday, May 30th - Sunday, June 1st

Courtmacsherry RNLI has a big weekend coming up as they prepare to celebrate 200 years of lifeboats in the village.

Friday, May 30th: Courtmacsherry Community Centre at 8pm.

A special Historical Talk and presentation on 200 years of Lifeboats in the village with the author of the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat history 'Home from the Sea', Micheal Hurley and friends.

Entry is free to this event.

Saturday, May 31st: Open day from 2pm to 5pm on the all-weather Shannon Class lifeboat at Pier pontoon for guided tours and the station house will be open to the public.

Other sea and coast rescue services will also be attending.

There will also be a display of model lifeboats on the pier.

Saturday, May 31st: Sea safety talk in the Pier House Bar from 7 to 9pm with live music afterwards.

Sunday, June 1st at 1.30pm: The unveiling of a special 200th Anniversary Plaque by An Taoiseach Micheal Martin, on the Pier.

Another Lifeboat open day from 2pm to 5pm with the Lifeboat on the pontoon for guided tours and the Station House will be open to the public.

The Defences Forces Band will perform on the Pier from 2pm, and a Fly-by performed by the New Coast Guard fixed wing Rescue Aircraft will also take place.

There will also be a display of Model Lifeboats on the Pier.

Sunday, June 1st: The highlight of the weekend is at 6pm with an amazing Audio / Visual performance of Courtmacsherry Rhythms in the Sacred Heart Church by the Summer Songbook choir (Courtmacsherry) and Music Matters (Loughrea) plus friends.

This performance is specially composed for Courtmacsherry Lifeboat by the renowned Maire Ni Dhuibhir whose father the late John was the Lifeboat Hon Secretary from 1962 to 1976.

Tickets for this performance are available locally at €10 from Lislevane Post Office at 023 8840123.

Bantry Walking Festival 2025 - Friday, May 30th - Sunday, June 1st

Lace up your hiking boots and explore the stunning landscapes of Bantry with experienced guides.

Whether you're a seasoned hiker or just starting out, there's a trail for everyone.

For more information on the walks, visit this website.

Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally - Sunday, June 1st - Monday, June 2nd

The 28th Innishannon Steam & Vintage Rally will be taking place from Sunday, June 1st and Monday, June 2nd.

All proceeds from the event will be going to the Irish Cancer Society and other cancer charities.

Save the date and don't miss out!