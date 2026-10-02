WILDLIFE: West Cork’s wetlands will soon come alive

After taking part in the Irish Wetland Bird Survey (I-WeBS) for the first time last year, it’s hard to believe the time to survey has come around again already. The survey is Ireland’s national monitoring programme for wintering waterbirds. It is coordinated by BirdWatch Ireland and funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), and coincides with the autumn and winter migration of many wetland bird species to Ireland. It won’t be long until our local marshes, estuaries, lagoons, and mudflats come alive and transform into a haven for waterfowl of all types, shapes, patterns, and sizes. It’s a great time to get out and spot them.

A team effort

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The wetland bird survey has been running for more than 30 years and, as a family, we are just four of over 1,200 volunteers gathering vital data to help guide conservation action, inform planning and development decisions, and contribute to international research on migratory birds. Once every month between September and March, we’ll head out to count the different waterbirds at the six survey spots along the Ilen River estuary that we have been allocated. Binoculars, a long lens, and clipboard in hand, it’s a team effort. I’m on admin, recording the sites and findings, my sons are on spotting and identification duty, and my husband does the heavy lifting by counting the birds.

Landmark report

Back in February this year, the National Parks and Wildlife Service published the status and distribution of wintering waterbirds in Ireland in 2023. The report brings together more than 30 years of I-WeBS data and looks at the changes in numbers and distribution of 63 species. The picture is mixed. Many wading birds have declined over the longer term, with diving ducks such as pochard, goldeneye, scaup, and tufted duck all experiencing declines of more than 50% since 1994. However, there are some encouraging signs, with seven of the 15 wader species assessed showing an increase over the more recent five year period. Black tailed godwit and little egret are also among the species whose numbers have increased over the past 30 years.

The report outlines that the reasons behind these changes are complex. There is no single factor responsible for declining waterbird populations in Ireland, and elsewhere, but a combination of pressures is involved including climate change, disease, hunting, habitat loss and degradation, collisions, and disturbance.

Swan song

There was another important bird update in 2026, with the ninth International Swan Census taking place in January. The census, which occurs every five to six years, counts our wintering swans in cooperation with the UK, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands, and Iceland to estimate their overall population size. During winter, two species traditionally join our resident mute swans: whooper swans, originating from Iceland, and Bewick’s swans, which breed in Siberia. In January this year, over 13,500 whooper swans, with their distinctive honking calls, were estimated in the Republic of Ireland. To escape harsh northern winters, these impressive birds arrive in family groups, with young whooper swans learning the route from Iceland to Ireland by following their parents. Typically, they visit from October to April, congregating in large, noisy groups to feed on improved and rough grasslands near

wetlands. Unfortunately, Bewick’s swans were a different story, with only two individuals recorded. They have become increasingly rare in Ireland, and it is speculated that their migration here will soon cease. The last few birds were spotted in Wexford Harbour and the Slobs. It is thought that milder winters are enabling these birds to overwinter further east.

Birds to watch for

There isn’t enough column space to fit in all the amazing birds you can easily spot in West Cork wetlands in the coming months. We are extremely fortunate to host a remarkable array of species, including black and bar-tailed godwits, oystercatchers, wigeon, mallard, dunlin, redshank, and greenshank, to name just a few. Curlew and lapwing are national favourites. Curlew are one of the largest wading birds in Ireland, and their long, curved bills are perfectly adapted for probing deep into mud for food. The flexible bill tip and highly sensitive nerve endings allow them to detect pressure waves produced by hidden prey. Even though we only have just over 100 breeding pairs of resident curlews that remain in Ireland all year round, over 30,000 visit each winter to enjoy our relatively mild climate and the food sources found along our coastlines, lakes, rivers, and wetlands. Ireland’s national bird, the lapwing, is instantly recognisable by their elegant black crest and flashes of purple and green iridescence that shimmer in the light.

Over 300,000 curlew visit Ireland every winter.

The lapwing, Ireland’s national bird. (Photos: Nick Haigh)

Head on out

You don’t need to be doing a survey to enjoy West Cork’s wetland birds. Great locations include Clonakilty Bay and White’s Marsh, Ballyrisode Estuary, the Gearagh, Courtmacsherry Estuary, and Rosscarbery Estuary. We are spoiled for choice. If you do want to get involved, however, I-WeBS is always looking for more counters and you can get in touch via the BirdWatch Ireland website. For local bird events or other ways to get involved, check out www.birdwatchirelandwestcork.ie. When heading out to watch wintering waders, please keep dogs on leads and maintain your distance. These birds need to rest and feed over winter, and many have travelled thousands of miles to get here. Giving them space and respect is one simple way we can help them survive.