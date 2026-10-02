Barryroe hurlers ready to take the next step in county semi-final against St Catherine's

THEY’VE gone from fighting for survival to bidding for a county final place.

The turnaround for the Barryroe hurlers has been remarkable.

Twelve months ago, they needed to win the relegation final to stay in the premier junior hurling championship.

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This season, the boys in blues won the Division 7 county league title, topped their championship group and won their first knockout championship game since 2017 when they beat Cloughduv.

Next up is their Co-Op Superstores Premier JHC semi-final against St Catherines at Ballymah this Saturday (4pm).

Captain Jerome O’Brien, like his teammates, was hurt after last season’s showing, but knew they had the ability to improve.

‘Fellas were disappointed with how last year panned out,’ O’Brien told The Southern Star.

‘We started off poorly and with the way the championship has gone now, winning your first game is paramount. In 2025, we lost to Kilbrittain and we all know where they went to that year. It was just a bad start, and things just spiraled out of control after that.

‘There was a change of management this year. Kevin McCarthy took over and Jason Fleming came in as coach, so it’s been a nice fresh start with the two of them. The lads have bought into it and we’ve had a good run this year. We won Division 7 in the league and that’s given fellas a bit of confidence and momentum coming into the championship.’

Having beaten St Finbarr’s and Argideen Rangers in their first two games, they had already qualified for the knockout stage before their last group game, a loss to Mayfield.

Barryroe’s impressive quarter-final victory over Cloughduv (3-19 to 0-26) was huge in carrying on their momentum and picking up a knockout win.

‘Winning is a habit. It builds great momentum and confidence in the group. There’s such a crossover in our club with the football and the hurling. Both panels are the same and there’s a lot of lads playing the dual code,’ explained experienced O’Brien (33).

‘Those first two games were vital for us to just build the confidence. It dipped after the loss to Mayfield, but we weren’t too worried. We were missing a few with injuries that day. We were glad to get back on the horse there with the win against Cloughduv.’

The undoubted hero from their recent game was youngster Luke Murphy who netted a hat-trick.

The Cork U20 footballer has scored 5-11 in this year’s championship, more than any other Barryroe player. Olan O’Donovan (1-13) and Ryan O’Donovan are both under 25 as well. Add in the experienced O’Brien, David O’Sullivan and Micheal Whelton.

‘It’s nice to get new blood into the set-up,’ O’Brien said.

‘The change of rule where 18-year-olds couldn’t play has impacted us in the last few years. We’ve only gained one or two every year and we got Luke this year onto the panel. He’s been a massive boost to us in both codes.

‘It’s taken him a while to bed into the championship and step up to adult hurling. Thankfully, he came good there against Cloughduv and he really stood up for us when we needed him.

‘When we were missing a few bodies for the quarter-final, like Olan O’Donovan, Diarmuid McCarthy and Brian O'Donovan, it’s nice that someone else can take the load and take that scoring impetus off other lads.’

Kevin McCarthy came in as manager for this season and has instantly got a tune out of the team.

McCarthy and coach Jason Fleming were on the Sky Blues team to win the county junior A title back in 2007 when they defeated Charleville so they know the club and what’s needed to spark success.

‘Kev’s been involved more so since he retired. He’s a cult hero down in Barryroe with what he’s done for the club and that,’ O’Brien said.

‘He’s been one of the club’s best ever players. It’s been great to get him involved as manager. There’s a no-nonsense approach to him. Luckily, he brought in Jason Fleming as coach as well. They soldiered together on the junior A team that won the county, so they know what it takes to get there. It’s been great to have the two of them.’

It’s been a good year so far with a lot to build on.

But Barryroe don’t want the journey to end here. They are gunning for a county final appearance.

‘We’d like to go one step further and get to a county final,’ O’Brien insisted.

‘There’s no-one on the panel who has ever been in a county hurling final. It would be a massive boost for the club and for everyone down here hurling-wise.

‘It’s not about retribution from our semi-final defeat three years ago. It’s more just doing it for ourselves to try and get over the next step. Winning a knockout game against Cloughduv, that was our first knockout win in just under ten years.

‘In 2023, we won our three group games, went straight to the semi, so it was great to get that monkey off our back as well, and win a quarter-final for once. It’s onto the next step now and try to get over the semi-final.’