CORK HURLING PREVIEWS: Bandon, Barryroe and Argideen Rangers all in county final bids

MATTHEW HURLEY takes us through the semi-final action in the county and Carbery hurling championships

Blarney v Carrigtowhill,

SAHC, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5.15pm)

Muskerry side Blarney have been favourites for this grade for a while now with talented players such as Mark Coleman, Shane Barrett and Padraig Power. Final defeats to Newcestown (2023) and Glen Rovers (2024) were hard to take, but more knockout pain came in the semi-final against Castlelyons last year. They will again be favourites against a Carrigtwohill side that went all the way to penalties against Na Piarsaigh in the quarter-finals.

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Ballincollig v Carrigaline,

PIHC, Saturday

(Ovens, 4pm)

It’s Mid Cork versus the south east and both are coming in with great form. A slow start for Carrigaline was followed by high-scoring victories over Kilworth and Cloyne. Ballincollig have won every game as they bid to return to a county final they lost to Ballinhassig last year. Carrigaline reached a premier intermediate decider in 2024, falling to Watergrasshill. Brian Kelleher and Eanna Desmond shone against Cloyne but, with a football semi-final on the horizon, they have two codes to juggle. Stephen Wills and Tadhg O’Connell are standouts for Ballincollig, with Wills on 1-32.

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Valley Rovers v Dungourney,

PIHC, Saturday

(Ballyanley, 4pm)

Innishannon club Valley Rovers have impressed this season. They won their opening two games against Carrigaline and Kilworth before an inconsequential defeat to Ballymartle. Chris O’Leary and Eoghan Crowley are big players for Valleys. Dungourney are another club to go through extra time in the quarter-final, with doubts over star forward Jack Leahy’s fitness.

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Bandon v Midleton,

IAHC, Saturday

(Church Road, 4pm)

After losing the final to Aghabullogue last year, Bandon were determined to return to the decider and right some wrongs. Joe Burke’s team progressed from the group with flying colours, seeing off Aghada and Russell Rovers, as well as earning a hard-fought draw against Kilbrittain. That was enough to see them top the group and go directly through to the semi-finals. Michael Cahalane, Mark Sugrue and Jack Cullinane will, as ever, be crucial for Bandon. To make another final appearance, though, they need to overcome a tough Midleton outfit, despite them being a second string. Former Cork hurler Luke O’Farrell was on fire in their win over Youghal while Kian Farmer is another star man.

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Barryroe v St Catherine’s,

PJHC, Saturday

(Ballymah, 4pm)

This time last year, Barryroe survived relegation from premier junior by the skin of their teeth, beating Meelin in the play-off. Their turnaround in form in 2026 has resulted in them being one victory away from a final. Wins over St Finbarr’s and Argideen Rangers were impressive but the way they fought against Cloughduv in the quarter-final was admirable, as Luke Murphy fired a hat-trick. They will need all those battling qualities to see off a St Catherine’s team that played in an All-Ireland junior final in 2024. With St Catherine’s winning all their group games, this could be a tricky test but Barryroe have a chance.

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Argideen Rangers v Kilshannig,

PJHC, Sunday

(Coachford, 3pm)

They broke their quarter-final duck when a magnificent performance saw them beat Ballygarvan, and now Argideen Rangers can look forward to a first adult county semi-final at any grade since 2012. They are up against a Kilshannig team that won the county junior A title in 2025 and won every group game this year. The Avondhu club have momentum, but so too have Argideen. A narrow defeat to Barryroe aside, Christy Crowley’s team have beaten Mayfield, St Finbarr’s and Ballygarvan by an average of ten points. John Michael O’Callaghan will again be a big scoring threat but he has others assisting him in Cathal O’Donovan, Philip Flynn, Fergal Walsh and Seán Walsh.

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Ballinascarthy v Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas,

Carbery JAHC, Sunday

(Ballinacarriga, 4.15pm)

A huge heavyweight hurling clash in West Cork. Carbery holders Ballinascarthy take on 2024 winners Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas. The latter won their final meeting in 2024 while Bal took the victory in the semi-final last year. Now they meet again. Class players on both sides. For Bal, you have Brian O’Donovan, Connall Cullinane, Colm O’Brien, Ciarán Nyhan and Ciarán O’Neill. For Mathúnas, Caolan O’Donovan, Ted Lordan, Jeremiah Hurley, Kevin O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey stand out. Bal have been flawless so far by beating Dohenys, St Colum’s and Kilbrittain. Mathúnas lost their opener to Bandon but victories over Clonakilty, Randal Óg and Kilbree mean they are carrying momentum.

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St Mary’s v Bandon,

Carbery JAHC, Sunday

(Newcestown, 2pm)

Would anyone have expected either of these sides to make the south-west final? Probably not, but it’s now a reality. St Mary’s are unbeaten, having topped their group. Wins over Newcestown and Kilbree, as well as a draw with St James propelled them to a semi-final spot. Their win over 2025 finalists Kilbree turned a few heads and this is a Mary’s team looking for a first final spot since 2021. The club has never won a Carbery junior A hurling title. Bandon are a club on the rise with the first team in a county semi-final too. Michael O’Donovan and Seán Ahern are key men for the second string. Having beaten Clonakilty, Mathúnas and Dohneys, they won’t fear this challenge.