Uncertain future for Ukrainian refugees as deadline looms on accommodation rule

UKRAINIAN refugees in need of accommodation are facing a six-month anxious wait between now and a government-imposed deadline of March 2027.

Since the government began reducing State-funded hotel and other accommodation, as well as cutting back financial supports, the situation for Ukrainians fleeing the war has changed dramatically.

The government is phasing out more than 500 commercial contracts with hotels, guesthouses, and B&Bs that had housed over 16,000 Ukrainian refugees nationwide, but it will retain its designated accommodation centres (DAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Because there are no DACs in West Cork, some Ukrainians are expected to rely on private rental agreements with their current accommodation providers.

Denny Collins, who has accommodation centres at Main Street in Skibbereen and at Church Cross, said he is confident that some type of arrangement can be made, but he said the uncertainty of the situation is a cause of concern for residents.

Throughout West Cork, it has been estimated that one-third of the Ukrainians who came here, when the war started in February 2022, have since returned

home.

Another third have reportedly secured local employment and accommodation, but more than 30% still depend on local accommodation centres.

These residents were given until September to apply to stay in these centres, and to outline their reasons for staying on.

The residents are also being asked to show that they are actively looking for accommodation elsewhere because the department has not provided them with any assurances or security.

According to Kathryn Kingston, co-ordinator of the Caha Centre: “This issue isn’t going to be decided until next March, so they are in limbo for six months.”

At present, these accommodation providers are getting rolling three-month contracts, but nothing long-term.

“In fairness, the West Cork providers are not likely to kick anyone out on the streets. They are likely to come up with a private arrangement with their residents,” said Kathryn.

“They are not going to want to see residents, who are either working or in education in West Cork, sent to a DAC centre in Tipperary, Limerick or Cavan.

“The accommodation providers will lose their contracts with the department when the scheme closes next March, but they are likely to support these people in any way they can,” she added.

Those seeking accommodation face the further difficulty that the Accommodation Recognition Programme (ARP) is currently providing landlords with a payment of €600 but that is due to drop to €400.

For people on a minimum wage, Kathryn said: “They are going to be asking themselves how they can afford rent in the community​?

“They are being squeezed to go out, but the supports aren’t there to actually move out. And they are not eligible for rent supplements or the Housing Assistance Payment,’

she said.

“The situation is getting pretty awkward. People are getting really stuck. Many residents are happy where they are. If they weren’t, they would have moved out. They have applied to stay​, but they don’t know if they will be allowed to stay. And the situation won’t be regularised until

March 2027.”

Refugees from the war in Ukraine, who arrived in Ireland before March 2024, have been entitled to rent-free State accommodation which started to be phased out from August and will end in March 4th, 2027.

At the time of announcing the change Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said he is “very conscious’ that the government of Ukraine is very anxious for its citizens to return home ‘in order to rebuild it, notwithstanding the war that is ongoing at present”.

He said people with vulnerabilities or particular family circumstances living in State accommodation will be able to apply to continue living there. He said this accounts for around 5,000 people across the

country.

In the past week alone Russian shelling in six Ukrainian regions has left multiple dead and injured.