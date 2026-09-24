Line painting welcomed but calls for N71 to be resurfaced

THE N71 is set to undergo extensive line painting works, with mixed reaction from local councillors, writes Chris Benn.

The funding has been secured through TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland), with the members being told at a meeting of West Cork Municipal District it was hoped that works would begin this year.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) welcomed any investment that improves safety on the N71 but said that it “would be disappointing if they [TII] relined parts of the road that need to be re-tarred”. Cllr Harrington highlighted the stretch of road from Skibbereen to Ballydehob and Bantry as being in a particularly poor state of repair.

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“My view is [one of] frustration and bitter disappointment in the condition the N71 is in,” he continued. “When you drive along West Cork, the vast majority of our local roads and our regional roads, which are maintained by the council, are in far better shape than the N71, that’s a fact.”

Earlier this year Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG) described a stretch of the N71 as “like driving in a Third World country”, while Minister Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) has said parts of the national road were “nothing short of a disgrace”.

Cllr Harrington said he hopes the “right thing” will be done, and resurfacing works can be carried out prior to the relining to prevent what “would be kind of a waste of money” if works had to be repeated.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.