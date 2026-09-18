TALKING POINTS: Ahamilla double-header, Carbery Rangers on the rise, Rossas in trouble

AHAMILLA AWAITS

ALL roads lead to Ahamilla on Sunday week, September 27th, when Clonakilty GAA Club hosts a huge quarter-final double-header in the premier senior football championship. All of the Big Three are in action, as Castlehaven take on Nemo Rangers at 4pm, after champions St Finbarr’s meet the Carbery divisional team at 2pm. It will be standing-room only in Clon, we imagine – and you can understand why. Haven v Nemo is a proper heavyweight tie, while Gene O’Donovan’s Carbery – not in action since July 10th – have nothing to lose and all to gain against the Barrs. Also, there’s a huge local derby between Clonakilty and Newcestown in the top grade in Dunmanway on September 26th. Expect another bumper crowd.

WINNING FEELING

Carbery Rangers had to wait four years to end their winless streak in county championship group-stage action, and now, with that pressure valve released, they’ve knitted two wins back-to-back. Even better, these two victories – against O’Donovan Rossa and Newmarket – have propelled Robbie Ahern’s team straight into the semi-finals. They have found form at the right time and the manner of their win against Newmarket suggests that Rangers will have a big say in who wins this championship. They await the winner of Kanturk v Kilshannig, while the other side of the draw is an all-Muskerry affair, as Éire Óg will meet either Ballingeary or Cill na Martra.

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ROSSAS IN TROUBLE

O’Donovan Rossa have been a senior club since winning the intermediate title in 1985, but that proud record is in danger again. Last season, the Skibbereen team won the senior A relegation play-off against Fermoy to survive, and they need to lean on that experience – and those battling qualities – again, as they are back in a second successive relegation play-off. It all boils down to a showdown with Clyda Rovers in Macroom on September 26th. But maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the Rossas are here again, as they haven’t won a group game at this grade since beating Fermoy in July 2024. In their eight SAFC group games since, the Skibb side have lost seven and drawn one – that’s why they’re back in this position.

WIPE-OUT TERRITORY

Last Saturday evening, this paper’s sports editor was scratching his head, trying to figure out how the next few weeks were going to look, given the lack of West Cork teams in the knockout stages of the premier intermediate, intermediate A and premier junior football championships. In those three grades, only Adrigole – already qualified before last weekend – have advanced to the business end. Worryingly for Beara, both Castletownbere (premier intermediate) and Urhan (premier junior) are in relegation play-offs. Also, should we be concerned that none of Bantry Blues, Bandon, Ilen Rovers, Gabriel Rangers and Kilmacabea made the quarter-finals? Put Adrigole and their 100 percent record to one side, combine the results of the other seven West Cork teams in these three grades and it’s a startling four wins out of 21 games.

COURCEYS RISING

Courcey Rovers have got the band back together this year and they are belting out some of their best hits. The 2020 county senior camogie champions are moving well this season, and beat 2025 finalists St Catherines 5-14 to 0-16 in last weekend’s quarter-final. Former Cork captain Linda Collins stole the show with 4-5, and her return from Oz, as well as the return of Aisling Moloney, Jacinta Crowley, Ellen Maguire and Alanna Corcoran have strengthened the Courceys challenge. With a full-strength squad to select from, Courceys have rediscovered that winning feeling and are on a roll ahead of their semi-final against Blackrock later this month.