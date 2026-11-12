Skibbereen data centre worker had no insurance

A DATA centre consultant who drove without insurance had her case adjourned at Skibbereen District Court.

The court heard that on April 27 at 7pm, gardaí stopped Ellen Healy (37), of Milland, Skibbereen, driving a Hyundai and found that her insurance had lapsed.

Ms Healy was asked to bring the relevant documents to Skibbereen Garda station, which she failed to do, the court heard.

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She has three previous convictions, two for no insurance and one for failing to produce documents.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client was the mother of two young children and the previous offences dated back to when she was 18 and 19 years old.

“She has a long-term partner and at the time of the recent incident they were dealing with a mortgage and a lot of paperwork. Her insurance has been reinstated,” said Ms McCarthy.

The court heard that the insurance had lapsed by less than two weeks and that Ms Healy was a named driver on her partner’s policy at the time.

The judge said because it was her third conviction it was at the judge’s discretion not to convict Ms Healy - because of the passage of time since her last conviction.

“I’m deeply concerned myself that I have no discretion. I’m happy to be informed otherwise,” said Judge Joanne Carroll.

The case was adjourned until November 10 for a legal submission to be made by the defence.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.