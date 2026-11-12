Hit-and-run drink driver who swerved into oncoming traffic put off road for three years

A DRINK driver who swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic and hit several cars has been banned from driving for three years.

Patrick Walsh (62), of Ardralla, Church Cross, Skibbereen, pleaded guilty to four counts of dangerous driving, six counts of causing hit-and-run and one of drink driving.

The court heard that around 11pm on September 6 last, gardai received a call from a concerned driver travelling from Skibbereen towards Bantry.

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The driver said that a car had been driving on his side of the road causing him to put the brakes on and stop his vehicle.

The motorist said the other car tipped the front bumper of his car. As a result of this call a garda patrol car was mobilised.

The court heard that Mr Walsh had been out drinking and on his way home to Skibbereen had swerved on to the other side of the road making contact with cars and a van on the N71, between Kilcoe and Ballydehob.

The van had to veer into the ditch and damage was caused to the driver’s door, the court heard.

Mr Walsh was eventually stopped by gardaí.

He was taken to Bantry Garda Station where a urine sample was taken, showing on analysis that he was four times over the legal limit.

The court heard that Mr Walsh has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client lived at home with his 91-year-old mother and was her registered carer, and that he also worked as a part-time farmer and builder.

“His family were away at an event that he did not go to and instead he went to get some drinks,” said Ms McCarthy.

She added that thankfully the collisions were of a minor nature as was the damage caused.

“The vehicle he had was fully insured. But because it wasn’t covered, he paid the costs for the repairs at the garage. All three injured parties who made claims were compensated. All he can do is apologise,” said Ms McCarthy.

She added he had the support of his family, but the incident had caused upset for all of them.

Judge Joanne Carroll noted that Mr Walsh had no previous convictions but made “a dreadful error of judgement” on the night in question.

“This could have caused very serious damage but luckily it was minor,” said the judge.

Convicting him for driving while over the legal limit for alcohol, Judge Carroll disqualified him from driving for three years, issuing no other penalty.

“I am well aware that this is a massive penalty,” said Judge Carroll who struck out all other charges brought against Mr Walsh.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.