Sinead O’Donovan brace seals Clonakilty win over Kinsale in Cork ladies football opener

Clonakilty 2-9

Kinsale 1-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TWO Sinead O’Donovan goals helped Clonakilty overcome Kinsale in a terrific Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA SFC clash at Ahamilla on Sunday evening.

A fortuitous O’Donovan goal pushed the home team 1-6 to 0-5 ahead on the stroke of half time in this entertaining West Cork derby and Group 1 senior championship opener.

A second O’Donovan green flag, cleared by an umpire following a consultation with the referee for a possible square infringement, left Kinsale with too big a mountain to climb.

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Creditably, David Coughlan’s side roared back and a late Catherine Murphy goal set up a nervy finale.

Clonakilty held on, and deservedly so, to kickstart their campaign with a crucial victory.

‘I’m extremely pleased and proud,’ Clonakilty manager Michael Pattwell told The Southern Star.

‘The players have bought into everything we’ve done over the last seven months. The work rate that they showed today was just absolutely superb.

‘Goals win matches as they say. So, I’m pleased with that, especially for Sinead (O’Donovan), and everything she does.’

Martina O’Brien, Ashling Hutchings, Sinead O’Donovan, Katie O’Driscoll and All-Ireland camogie winner Millie Condon stood out for a Clon team where Méabh O’Donovan impressed the most.

Kinsale contributed much to a cracking game. Anne Kelleher, Maisie O’Callaghan, Kate Redmond, Caoimhe Horgan, Jenny Murphy and a returning former Cork senior Orla Finn were excellent throughout.

The game burst into life with Katie O’Driscoll gaining possession from the throw-in, only to be denied a goal by Grainne Cowhig.

Jenny Murphy edged Kinsale ahead before Clon netminder Martina O’Brien produced the first of two point-blank stops to prevent certain green flags.

Caoimhe Horgan impressed throughout and kicked Kinsale’s second score after five minutes.

Ashling Hutchings got Clon off the mark before Horgan’s second point clipped the crossbar. Horgan continued to shine and cut in along the endline to make it 0-4 to 0-1.

Poor shooting blighted the home team’s efforts until Katie O’Driscoll fisted over the bar. O’Driscoll fired over again after Kinsale had watched an effort rebound back off a post.

Now 0-4 to 0-3 behind, Clon called upon Millie Condon from the bench. The move had the desired effect as O’Driscoll and Sinead O’Donovan both scored to make it 0-5 to 0-4 and Clon led for the first time.

Condon got in on the act and stretched Clon’s lead before Caoimhe Horgan converted another free. That was Kinsale’s first score in over 18 minutes but Clon’s response was devastating.

Sinead O’Donovan’s long-range point attempt ended up in the back of the net and sent Clon in 1-6 to 0-5 ahead at the interval.

Katie O’Driscoll and Jenny Murphy swapped scores either side of a Sinead O’Donovan goal attempt that flew wide.

The same player was on hand to force the ball over the goal-line after O’Driscoll’s point attempt dropped short after 40 minutes. The goal was awarded after a discussion on a possible square infringement.

O’Donovan took her personal tally to 2-2 with an opportunistic effort after 51 minutes.

2-8 to 0-6 behind, Kinsale staged a late comeback. Substitute Orla Finn and Caoimhe Horgan’s efforts made it a six-point game until Ruth Shanley curled over a beautiful point.

Kinsale refused to go away, however, as Catherine Murphy’s injury-time goal set up a grandstand finish. Áine Ní Chearnaigh added a late point but Clonakilty had done enough to earn a merited three-point victory.

Next for Clon is an away game against Mourneabbey on Sunday, while Kinsale host Éire Óg.

OUR STAR: Méabh O’Donovan was a model of consistency in defence for Clonakilty. Won every 50-50 and used the ball intelligently throughout.

Scorers

Clonakilty: S O’Donovan 2-2; K O’Driscoll 0-4; A Hutchings, M Condon, R Shanley 0-1 each.

Kinsale: C Horgan 0-5 (2f); C Murphy 1-0; J Murphy 0-2; O Finn, Á Ní Chearnaigh 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: M O’Brien; E O’Sullivan, S Callanan, M O’Donovan; R Shanley, A Hutchings, N Kennedy; K O’Donovan (captain), J Quinn; S Pattwell, K O’Driscoll, A Moloney; E Meade, S O’Donovan, A O’Flynn-Meade.

Subs: M Condon for N Kennedy (15), N Kennedy for E Meade (41), A Meade for A Moloney (53).

Kinsale: G Cowhig (captain); R O’Brien, A Kelleher, M Hurley; M O’Callaghan, A Casey, C O’Donnell; K Redmond, N Buckley; C Horgan, D Tyner, S Collins; M C Murphy, J Murphy, Á Ní Chearnaigh.

Subs: C Murphy for D Tyner (23), O Finn for M C Murphy (ht), H Deasy for M Hurley (ht), A O’Brien for S Collins (50), D Tyner for R O’Brien (56).

Referee: S Ryan (Glanmire).