Parents must play their part during Calves Week claims Schull Community Council

PARENTS are being urged to play their part during Calves Week and Schull Regatta to ensure young people are properly supervised, safe and have suitable accommodation, Schull & District Community Council has said.

This follows scenes of underage drinking, drug taking and littering which blighted what was otherwise a successful week for the village. One local garda was hospitalised after he sustained injuries while attempting a drugs search on a teenager.

‘We are continuing to work closely with An Garda Síochána and local stakeholders to make this week safer and better for everyone each year,’ said a spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘While there are still challenges around unsocial behaviour, we are seeing positive progress through increased Garda presence, better communication and a proactive approach. We encourage parents and guardians to play their part by ensuring young people are properly supervised, safe and have suitable accommodation.’

It is understood that the local community is liaising with local gardaí on a five-year policing plan for Schull during this annual event.

Calves Week saw 80 boats and 600 crew members come to the village, showcasing Schull as one of Ireland’s great sailing locations. Schull & District Community Council congratulated the organisers, volunteers, sailors, families, local businesses and the wider community on another hugely successful Calves Week and Schull Regatta, which drew approximately 8,000 people visit the village.

‘Calves Week is one of the highlights of the summer in Schull. The organisers put an enormous amount of work into making the week such a success, and the Community Council would like to acknowledge and thank them for their commitment.’

The spokesperson added that the Schull Regatta provides something different and is equally important.

‘It is a wonderful family and community event with fun activities bringing children, parents, visitors and local residents together around the harbour and village. It is a weekend that showcases the community spirit which makes Schull such a special place.’

The Community Council said it recognises the fantastic work carried on behind the scenes throughout the week by the volunteers of Schull Tidy Towns.

‘They were out early every morning, helping to clean the village and deal with additional litter and waste that comes with such a busy period. We also want to thank Cork County Council and its staff who were also out cleaning and helping maintain and present Schull at its best.’

The spokesperson added that this work often goes unnoticed but makes a huge difference to the village.

The Community Council has expressed its thanks to everyone involved in making these events happen.

‘Schull can be proud of Calves Week, proud of the Regatta and proud of the incredible community effort that makes these events such a success year after year.’