‘Our ambition is to go up to higher grades with the team we have,’ says Aaron Cullinane after Clonakilty junior B win

Clonakilty 7-18

Clann na nGael 2-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

TWO years after being relegated, the Clonakilty junior footballers will be back in the A championship in 2027.

It’s the reward for Clon after this comprehensive victory over Clann na nGael in the final of the Bandon Co-op junior B championship in Rossa Park, Skibbereen, on Sunday afternoon.

Clann had already qualified for junior A after winning the county confined junior B earlier in the year, but on this occasion, attempting to land the double, they had no answer to a fired-up Clon outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

One would assume that with seven players scoring three points or more each in a top-class attacking performance that all the accolades would go to the Clon forwards, but such was not the case.

In the first half, against the strong wind, it was the Clonakilty defence that laid the foundation for this win with a hard-working, tenacious display of defending that kept a dangerous Scorchers’ attack under lock and key.

In fact, it was outstanding wing back Aaron Cullinane who took the man-of-the-match award with an all-action display.

With the goal-hungry forwards finding the net three times in the first half, it was Clon in control at the break, leading by four points, with the wind to their backs in the second half.

The game was done and dusted within seven minutes of the restart when Clon struck for an unanswered 1-5 to open up an unassailable 12-point gap.

‘We knew that we would have to put in a big shift in defence in the first half against the wind as Clann have some very good forwards,’ said Aaron Cullinane.

‘We worked very hard and covered well for each other and the forwards scoring three goals took a lot of pressure off us. We just kept going and the lads took the chances. Everybody, from one to 15 put in a fierce effort, as well as the subs who came on. They made a big difference.

‘We really drove it on after half time with those quick points and never let up. It was great there at the end to watch the scores going in.’

From the word go, Clon were on song. Against the wind, with Eanna Deiseach dominating midfield, they were three points to one up before Paddy McCarthy hit a superb two-pointer for Clann in the tenth minute to level the scores.

Two minutes later Clon were back in front when Niall Barrett kicked the first of his two goals following a fine move started by Cullinane.

Clann were beginning to come more into the game. When another McCarthy point was followed by an opportunist goal by Damien Fernandez in the 14th minute, the Scorchers were in front for the first and only time in the game. It lasted only a minute before Barrett struck for his second goal. It was Clon in front by 2-3 to 1-4 at the end of a lively first quarter.

Cullinane was getting great support from Cian O’Donovan, Shane Deasy and Ciarán Crowley in the Clon defence, as the Brewery Town kicked three points from the impressive James Campbell, Cian Ryan and Brian White (free) to start the second quarter.

Again Clann rallied with three points, including McCarthy’s second two-pointer, but their growing confidence was dented when Campbell struck for Clon’s third goal on the cusp of half time. 3-6 to 1-8 in front at the break, Clon were in the driver’s seat despite good work from McCarthy, Fernandez, Robbie McQueen, Kevin O’Driscoll, Eoghan Daly and Hugh O’Donovan for Clann.

Clon put the game to bed early in the second half with full forward Jack Byerley thundering into the game, kicking two points plus a two-pointer.

Captain Ciarán Crowley added a fifth and then Fergal Murphy hit Clon’s fourth goal in the 37th minute. It was misfortune for the beleaguered Clann defence when they conceded an own goal. When Brian White converted a two-point free, the winners were 5-14 to 1-8 ahead as the game entered the last quarter, Clann failing to raise a flag in the third quarter.

The last quarter provided two more goals for rampant Clon, from sub Mattie Lyons and James Campbell, plus a two-pointer from Cian Ryan.

To their credit, Clann gave it their all to the end and were rewarded with a goal from Gavin Daly and points from impressive sub Séamus O’Regan (two), McCarthy and Kevin O’Driscoll.

Clon will now go forward in the county, meeting Glenbower Rovers (Killeagh) in a quarter-final on November 7th.

‘Our ambition is to go up to higher grades with the team we have,’ Cullinane explained. ‘Next year, it’s up to junior A, a big step-up but first there’s a county to be won in junior B and that’s our next goal.’

OUR STAR: Any one of half a dozen Clonakilty players and Paddy McCarthy of Clann na nGael could have taken the official Clash Award for man-of-the-match, which went to outstanding Clon wing back Aaron Cullinane.

Scorers

Clonakilty: James Campbell 2-2; Niall Barrett 2-0; Brian White 0-5 (1 2pt); Jack Byerley 0-4 (1 2pt); Fergal Murphy, Mattie Lyons 1-1 each; Cian Ryan 0-3 (2pt); David O’Sullivan, Ciarán Crowley 0-1 each.

Clann na nGael: Paddy McCarthy 0-8 (3f, 2 2pts); Damien Fernandez, Gavin Connolly 1-0 each; Séamus O’Regan 0-2; Kevin O’Driscoll, Robbie McQueen (1f) 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: James O’Brien; David Breen, Cian O’Donovan, Shane Deasy; David Harte, Ciarán Crowley (capt), Aaron Cullinane; Cian Ryan, Eanna Deiseach; Brian White, James Campbell, David O’Sullivan; Fergal Murphy, Jack Byerley, Niall Barrett.

Subs: Eoin Minihan for D Breen (15), Mattie Lyons for N Barrett (42), Matt Murphy for D O’Sullivan (45), James Costello for S Deasy (50), Cal O’Mahony for F Murphy (50).

Clann na nGael: Eoin Daly; Ronán O’Driscoll, JJ Collins, Niall Keating; Eoghan Daly, Hugh O’Donovan, Jack Coveney; Kevin O’Driscoll, Luke Hurley; Caolán O’Driscoll, Damien Fernandez, Gavin Connolly; Robbie McQueen, Paddy McCarthy, Will O’Donovan.

Subs: Ben O’Donovan for R O’Driscoll (24), Daniel McCarthy Jnr for J Coveney (ht), Daniel McCarthy Snr for C O’Driscoll, Séamus O’Regan for Eoghan Daly (42), Mark O’Farrell for N Keating (55).

Referee: Gerdi O’Donovan (Gabriel Rangers).