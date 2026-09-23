Macra call for protection of horticulture industry

MACRA has called for urgent action to protect Ireland’s horticulture sector and strengthen food security as Ireland’s reliance on imported fruit and vegetable soars.

This comes as a new report from the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) warns that climate-related crop failures and supply-chain disruption overseas could leave Ireland increasingly exposed.

The Council’s Annual Review 2026 highlights that approximately 83% of fruit and vegetables consumed in Ireland are imported, while the number of commercial vegetable growers on our island has fallen to fewer than 70, compared with more than 600 in the 1990s.

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Macra National President, Josephine O’Neill said: “It is welcome that the CCAC has highlighted the risks Ireland faces from our heavy reliance on imported fruit and vegetables. Climate change is creating greater uncertainty for farmers internationally and we cannot take secure and affordable access to imported food for granted.”

“However, if we are serious about strengthening Ireland’s food security, we must also be serious about maintaining the capacity to produce food here at home. Macra has already highlighted the significant pressures facing our horticultural sector.The latest figures show horticultural input costs increased by 3.9% in the past year, with fruit production costs increasing by 7.5% and vegetable production costs by 4.7%.”

She said these are not ‘abstract figures’ and they directly affect the viability of businesses and the ability of young growers to see a future in the sector.

The report itself highlights low prices, retail pressures, high start-up costs, labour shortages and international competition factors behind the decline in horticultural producers.

“Farmers cannot be expected to invest and adapt to changing climate conditions without adequate financial and practical support. For young farmers in particular, we need to make domestic food production, particularly fruit and vegetable production, a viable and attractive career. Climate resilience, food security and generational renewal should be addressed together rather than as separate policy issues.”