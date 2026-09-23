Farmers warned after unvaccinated heifer tests positive for bluetongue in Wexford

FARMERS are being urged to remain vigilant following confirmation that an unvaccinated 16-month-old heifer tested positive for bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) on post mortem examination in County Wexford in recent weeks.

This is the first case of BTV-3 detected in Ireland where infection occurred in 2026 and the Department of Agriculture said this indicates the importance of submitting unexplained mortalities to the Department’s Regional Veterinary Laboratories.

IFA Animal Health chair David Hall said that confirmation is concerning as we are now in the high midge activity season.

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“Recent warm and damp weather has created ideal conditions for the midges that spread the disease. The recent increase in clinically sick cattle and sheep in the UK is particularly worrying and highlights the needs for farmers here to monitor their animals closely and immediately report any suspected signs to their veterinary practitioner and the Department of Agriculture.”

“The very strong uptake on vaccination among farmers has significantly strengthened Ireland’s preparedness and will help protect susceptible animals and limit its impact on individual farms.”

The Department of Agriculture would like to remind farmers that have not vaccinated that they should talk to their private veterinary practitioner in deciding whether vaccination is appropriate to their herd.

A spokesperson said that it is still worth considering vaccination against BTV-3 at this stage and that vaccination remains the most effective measure against the disease.

“There are reports of multiple cases with a variety of clinical signs including mortalities in cattle and sheep with cases concentrated in South West England and Wales. There also has been recent detections in Scotland.”