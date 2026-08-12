Free farm safety course launch

FRS Training has officially launched its 2026 free farm safety initiative available for 300 Irish farm workers and families.

The application process is now open, and people can register their interest in joining the course at www.farmfamilycpd.ie.

The programme provides free, interactive safety courses for all generations of farming families, including children (12-16), employees, and those over 65. Led by FRS Training, in partnership with the Health & Safety Authority, IFA, FBD, Teagasc, and Irish farm families, it includes five free online courses designed to change attitudes.

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Risks such as tractor and machinery safety, chainsaw and quad bike operations, livestock handling, slurry safety and general farm wellbeing will be addressed.