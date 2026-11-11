Rory Twohig listened to his dad – and became an All-Ireland-winning Cork goalkeeper

WHEN Rory Twohig was deciding whether to play in goal or outfield for Cork’s U14 squad, his father Gavin had some simple advice.

‘You’ll have a better chance in goal.’

Twohig listened.

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A few years later, the Rossmore teenager is an All-Ireland-winning Cork goalkeeper – and one who also scored a remarkable 0-22 in the Rebels’ magical campaign.

‘I’ve no regrets,’ he says.

‘I really, really enjoy being inside there as well.’

A few years ago, Twohig was between the posts when he played soccer with Lyre Rovers, but he played outfield with Kilmeen footballers.

‘It came to the U14 squads being picked and I was thinking, “Will I go in goal or will I go outfield?”

‘Dad said, ‘No, you’ll have a better chance in goal,’ so I said, ‘All right, I’ll listen to you.’

His dad’s words of wisdom look even better now.

Twohig emerged as one of the standout players as Keith Ricken’s young Rebels delivered in an unforgettable campaign. First, Cork conquered Munster, beating Kerry twice along the way, including in the provincial final. In the All-Ireland series, they powered past Meath and Derry before producing a stunning comeback in the All-Ireland final against Tyrone.

Nine points down after 39 minutes, Cork were staring into the abyss.

But they didn’t panic.

‘We were seven points down at half-time, conceded the next two points, and then we absolutely kicked on from there,’ he says.

‘We moved the ball so fast and got it to the shooters up front, and they punished the mistakes that we hadn’t punished in the first half.’

Cork won 2-16 to 1-16. The miracle of Newbridge.

The platform was laid months earlier.

‘The big one is when we beat Kerry down in Tralee,’ Twohig says of their 3-18 to 1-14 Munster championship win in early May.

‘It boosted us straight away as a squad.

‘It mightn’t have looked like it from the outside, but on the inside, it really did boost us. That was a big turning point in the year because we had belief.’

Keith Ricken knew he had a team that would dig deep.

‘It has to be put down to Keith as well,’ Twohig says.

‘He has been working with us all last year about how the mindset is the big thing. We all know we have the football, but can we keep our heads and stay calm? And look, we did in those three games – against Kerry twice and then Tyrone.

‘In the Munster final against Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn, that was an unbelievable night. We were four points down, and that was a lot on a rainy night. To get back into that game was unbelievable.’

The Cork shot-stopper played his part, too. He was his county’s top scorer in the Munster final extra-time (1-13 to 0-14) win with 0-4, from two two-pointers. Twohig’s laser-like accuracy from distance was a huge weapon.

‘When the ball is inside 55 metres, we just put it down and take a moment. If it’s too far, then we’ll take the free short, but usually I would come up from that distance,’ he explains.

‘Look, there have been a lot of wides as well, but there have been a lot that went over. I suppose they were key moments in some games too. It obviously takes a lot of practice to do them, but it’s a key part of our plan in the game.’

The secret to Twohig’s accuracy from long-range frees?

‘It probably came from a bit of soccer as well at underage. I always practice it, obviously, and I practiced it the year before too,’ he notes.

‘But it was a key thing that we needed. With the rules having changed, you need two-pointers to win games, so having a threat off the ground was probably one of our main goals this year, so we could get scores.

‘I’m only there to put them away as well, so you have to give credit to the lads winning the frees too.’

His exploits with Cork – as well as the Simcox Cup-winning Clonakilty Community College team – led Twohig to the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery as he picked up a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth award – an acknowledgement of his role in his county’s success.

Twohig was also named as the number one on the 2026 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year, along with six more Cork team-mates, Aaron O’Sullivan (Glanmire), Éanna Lynch (Ballincollig), Kieran O’Shea (Urhan), Eoghan Ahern (Carrigaline), Joe Miskella (Ballincollig) and Tom Whooley (Clonakilty).

Previously, he caught the eye in soccer with the Cork City Academy, which led to a call-up to the Republic of Ireland U15 squad for a game against Australia in 2024.

Twohig ticks so many boxes – he’s a quality shot-stopper, comfortable in one-on-one situations, has a huge variety to his kick-outs and can score from distance.

‘I’m kind of a leader at the back, so I love that,’ he explains.

‘When I’m in the game, I have to be talking. If I want to be concentrated, I have to be talking, so it was probably ideal for me because I just need to be talking, talking, talking. That’s what I do.

‘Obviously, making a wonderful save is a goalkeeper’s dream. It’s the best feeling for a goalkeeper.’

He’s glad he listened to his dad’s advice.